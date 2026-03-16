Ramzan Eid Preparations Gain Momentum In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr have gained momentum in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the holy month of Ramzan nears its end. With the 26th fast completed on Monday, only a few days remain for Eid celebrations in the city.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 21, depending on the sighting of the moon. As the festival approaches, markets across the city are witnessing heavy crowds, especially in the evening hours.

Major markets such as Paithan Gate, City Chowk, Shahgunj, Lota Karanja, and Juna Bazar are bustling with shoppers. The markets remain open until around 2:30 am, as people continue shopping late into the night.

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Traders said people not only from the city but also from nearby villages and other districts visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Eid shopping. The shopping rush typically increases after the 20th fast of Ramzan, and shopkeepers expect the crowd to grow even more in the coming days.

People are purchasing new clothes, footwear, and other items for the festival. Shopkeepers say that women are leading the shopping rush, with many families visiting markets together after evening prayers.

Tailors in the city are also witnessing a surge in demand. Gaus Ahmed, a tailor from City Chowk, said the number of stitching orders has increased sharply.

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He said tailors have stopped accepting new orders due to the heavy workload and are focusing on completing existing orders. As a result, many customers are now opting to buy ready-made clothes instead of getting garments stitched.

Meanwhile, several religious events and prayers are being held at mosques across the city during the final days of Ramzan. Special prayers were held on Monday, and devotees are expected to participate in late-night prayers during Shab-e-Qadr, one of the most significant nights of the holy month.

If the moon is sighted on Friday, Eid will be celebrated the following day with special Eid prayers and festivities across the city.