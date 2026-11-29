Ramkund May Get Year-Round Water Flow Ahead Of Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the state government has initiated steps to ensure that water continues to flow throughout the year at Ramkund, one of Nashik's most important religious landmarks.

A proposal is being considered to store rainwater that otherwise flows downstream during the monsoon and utilise it to maintain the Godavari's water flow throughout the year. Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan has directed the Irrigation Department and concerned authorities to conduct a technical study to explore the possibility of developing water storage facilities upstream of the river.

Speaking after a meeting of the District Planning Committee, Mahajan said that the possibility of constructing two to three check dams or similar water storage structures in the upper reaches of the river would be examined.

A substantial quantity of water flows downstream during the monsoon, eventually contributing to the water levels of Jayakwadi Dam and other reservoirs in the Marathwada region. The government is exploring whether some of this water can be stored and released into the Godavari at regular intervals, such as every 15 days, depending on requirements. The initiative could help maintain the river's flow and potentially improve groundwater levels in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, tackling pollution in the Godavari remains another major priority alongside ensuring a year-round water supply. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken a sewage management project worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

The civic body has acknowledged that sewage from seven drains in the city currently enters the Godavari directly. Plans are underway to divert this sewage to treatment plants, with completion targeted within the next four to five months.

A similar arrangement is also proposed in Trimbakeshwar. These measures are aimed at improving both the water flow and quality of the Godavari before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

However, the capacity, cost and implementation of the proposed water storage structures will be determined after the technical assessment.