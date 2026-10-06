Ramabhau Joshi Represented Seven-Decade Era In Journalism, Says MIT-WPU Founder Vishwanath Karad | Sourced

Pune: Veteran journalist Ramabhau Joshi represented a remarkable seven-decade era in journalism and was known for his idealism, scholarship and integrity, MIT World Peace University Founder President Vishwanath D Karad said at the release of a biography on the journalist in Pune.

“Ramabhau Joshi represented a remarkable seven-decade era in journalism. His long journalistic journey was marked by idealism, scholarship and integrity. Journalism was not merely his profession but his passion and life’s mission. He was known as a selfless journalist and a humble personality,” Karad said.

The biography, Ramabhau Joshi - Jeevan Pravas, authored by Anil Joshi, was released by Karad at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Auditorium of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) on Oct 5. Karad presided over the programme.

Senior Gandhian thinker Ulhasdada Pawar and Anil Joshi, brother of the late Ramabhau Joshi and author of the biography, were present as chief guests. MIT senior advisor SN Pathan, Milind Patre, Vishwas Joshi, Sanvit Pendse, Pashyanti Joshi, Ujjwala Bhalerao, Radha Joshi, Chaitanya Joshi, Rita Kante, Anand Joshi, Sneha Joshi, Ajit Joshi and Swati Joshi were also present.

Karad said, “Ramabhau was an excellent journalist, an able organiser, a writer, a connoisseur of theatre and music, and a dedicated social worker. He was actively involved in the social and educational fields. He played an active role in the establishment of Patrakarnagar along Senapati Bapat Road. Cheerful, witty and humble by nature, Ramabhau was a mentor and guide to aspiring journalists.”

Pawar said, “During his seven decades in journalism, Ramabhau witnessed several social, cultural and political transformations. He continued to comment on these developments fearlessly, objectively and with integrity. Journalism of such selfless and forthright nature is greatly needed today.”

Anil Joshi said, “I consider it my good fortune to have had an intelligent, affectionate, knowledgeable, unbiased and scholarly personality as my elder brother, and to have received the opportunity to write his biography. His life and work will serve as an inspiration and guide to generations to come.”

Bhagwat Birhade compered the programme, while Mahesh Thorve proposed the vote of thanks.