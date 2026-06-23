Rain Makes A Strong Entry In Nashik: Relief After 18-Day Wait, Hailstorms In Some Areas | File Pic (Representational Image)





Nashik: Following the arrival of the monsoon in the state, rain made its presence felt in Nashik city starting this morning (Tuesday). This rainfall brought immense relief to Nashik residents, who had been grappling with scorching heat for the past 18 days. Heavy rain lashed areas including CBS, Shalimar, CIDCO, Trimbak Road, Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Varvandi, Mhasrul, and Nandur-Manur. Hailstorms were also reported in some locations.

The rain began around 12:30 PM as the sky turned dark. The sudden downpour caught pedestrians and motorists off guard. Water accumulated on the roads, creating scenes resembling small ponds in some places, making it difficult for two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car drivers to navigate through the water.

Impact on Markets

Vegetable and fruit vendors suffered losses due to the rain. However, citizens welcomed the rainfall, grateful for the respite from the heat. Waterlogging occurred in areas such as Old Adgaon Naka, Makhmalabad Road, Krantinagar, Dream Castle Chowk, Panchvati Karanja, Nag Chowk, Gajanan Chowk, Sardar Chowk, Ramwadi, Amrutdham Chowk, and Mhasrul.

As happens every year, water accumulated once again in the Gangaghat area. The poor condition of drainage systems during the monsoon was exposed once more, prompting citizens to demand a permanent solution to this issue.

Rain in Rural Areas Too

Rainfall was not limited to the city; rural areas of the district also received showers. Yesterday evening, rain fell in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Dindori, and Peth talukas. Rain was also observed in some places this morning. Farmers have expressed hope that this rainfall will accelerate paddy farming activities and greatly benefit Kharif crops.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain over the next few days. Citizens and farmers have been urged to follow the department's advisories.