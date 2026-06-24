Rain Brings Relief To Jalgaon, Farmer Killed By Lightning In Amalner | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalgaon: After a long wait, rain arrived in 13 out of the district's 15 talukas starting Tuesday. Showers continued in many places on the second day as well. In Shahapur (Amalner taluka), a farmer was killed by a lightning strike while working in his field on Tuesday.

Rain brought relief to farmers across the district on Tuesday following a spell of unbearable heat. While 13 of the 15 talukas received rainfall, Erandol and Bodwad did not record any precipitation; however, heavy rain was reported in Amalner, Bodwad, Pachora, and Bhadgaon talukas.

Rakesh Ratilal Patil (32), a farmer from Shahapur in Amalner taluka, lost his life after being struck by lightning while working in his field. Farmers expressed satisfaction as the rain continued into Wednesday.

Meanwhile, concerns are being raised regarding the low water levels in the district's dams. Although the rains have commenced, it will take time for the dams to accumulate significant water reserves.

Major dams like Hatnur, Girna, and Waghur currently hold an average of only 29% of their capacity, compared to 41% on the same day last year. Officials stated that it would likely take until the end of August for these dams to see substantial water accumulation.

Jalgaon city is currently receiving a water supply on alternate days, and the municipal corporation has announced that the supply will remain suspended every Saturday. Water levels in the Girna dam have also dropped, and the Girna Irrigation Department has released water solely for drinking purposes.