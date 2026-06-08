Jalgaon: Dam Levels Drop Sharply After Scorching Summer; Water Conservation Urged | Sourced

Jalgaon: This summer has been particularly intense, with temperatures in Jalgaon district soaring to 46°C, severely impacting water storage in the district’s dams. Although dams were filled to 100% capacity during the monsoon, the Irrigation Department reports that current water levels stand at only 34% in Jalgaon district and 39% in Dhule district. Amid reports of deficient rainfall, officials have appealed to residents to use available water judiciously.

Heavy rainfall during the 2025 monsoon had previously filled the district’s major dams and medium-scale projects to full capacity. However, the Hatnur Dam on the Tapi River currently holds only 19% water; since 54% of its capacity is taken up by silt, the figure may be misleading regarding actual usable water. The dam supplies water to the Bhusawal railway network, the city, the Ordnance Factory (Bhusawal), and Varangaon.

The Girna Dam the largest in North Maharashtra, holds only 30% of its capacity. It supplies water to seven talukas, two municipal corporations, ten municipal councils, 130 water supply schemes, and 174 villages, highlighting the challenge of maintaining adequate supply.

The Waghur Dam, which supplies Jalgaon city, currently holds 64% water, and the city is receiving water on alternate days. The Municipal Corporation has hinted at a potential 10% cut in supply if rainfall remains insufficient during the upcoming monsoon.

Medium-sized projects in the district, previously filled to capacity, now hold only 41% of their storage. The Bhokarbari and Hivara projects are at 12%, while the Bori project has run dry. Storage levels stand at 2.2% in Agnavati, 9% in Tondapur, and 29% in Bahula. In the Satpuda region, levels are 67% in Suki, 56% in Abhora, 56% in Shelgaon Barrage, 59% in Mor, 40% in Mangrul, 40% in Anjani, and 30% in Gul.

In Dhule district, despite earlier full capacity, dams now hold 39%, compared to 44% last year. The seven medium-sized projects in Nandurbar district currently hold 54%, down from 59% this day last year.

Officials warn that with high evaporation and delayed rainfall, water conservation will be critical to ensure supplies until the next monsoon.