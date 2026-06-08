Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Enter Godavari At Ramkund, Protest Sewage Pollution In Sacred River | Sourced

Nashik: Office-bearers and corporators of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party staged a vigorous protest on Monday at Ramkund by stepping into the Godavari River. They were protesting against the violation of the river’s sanctity caused by the mixing of sewage and foul-smelling wastewater into the Godavari, revered locally as the ‘Dakshin Ganga’.

Devotees visit the Godavari to take holy dips with great reverence, but the river has become polluted due to the influx of sewage. The protesters demanded that the administration take immediate measures to preserve the river’s sanctity.

Shiv Sena Group Leader and Corporator Keshav Porje and City Chief Prathamesh Gite, along with other corporators and office-bearers, participated in the agitation. Standing in the river and raising slogans, they expressed their displeasure with the administration’s handling of the issue.

The protesters issued a clear warning that if immediate action is not taken to curb pollution in the Godavari, more intense protests will follow.

Pollution in the Godavari River, revered as the ‘Dakshin Ganga’ by residents of Nashik, has become a serious concern. The protesters have demanded that the Municipal Corporation administration address the matter urgently and stop the discharge of sewage into the river.