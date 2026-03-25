Railway Project Boost For Nashik Kumbh 2027; Land Acquisition Completed | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Bhusaval Division of Central Railway has successfully completed the land acquisition and transfer process at Mouje Narayangaon in Niphad taluka, marking a significant milestone in railway infrastructure development for the mega religious event.



The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held from July 14 to September 25, 2027, at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Keeping in view the expected influx of lakhs of devotees, the railway administration has undertaken an ambitious development plan to upgrade infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities across key stations in the region.



As part of this initiative, the land acquisition process was completed on March 24, 2026, in a transparent, coordinated, and legally compliant manner. The acquired land includes survey (group) numbers 657, 658, and 659, with active participation and cooperation from 25 farmers and landowners.





Railway officials highlighted that the smooth and timely completion of this process was made possible due to the strong coordination between the railway administration, local authorities, and villagers. The effort serves as an exemplary model of effective governance and community engagement.



This project is expected to significantly improve railway transportation in the Nashik region during the Kumbh Mela, ensuring safer, faster, and more convenient travel for pilgrims. It will also enhance railway capacity, support better crowd management, and provide modern facilities.



Additionally, the development is likely to boost local economic activity and generate employment opportunities in the region.



The railway administration has expressed gratitude to the farmers for their cooperation and reiterated its commitment to involving local communities in future development projects. The successful completion of this phase is seen as a key step toward ensuring the smooth and well-organised conduct of Kumbh Mela 2027.