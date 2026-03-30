Railway Line Linking Dharashiv, Beed & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Proposed | Representative Image

Beed: A new railway line connecting Dharashiv, Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been proposed in line with the union government's development policy, with the project expected to significantly boost regional connectivity and economic development.

The proposed corridor will provide faster and safer travel for citizens while strengthening industrial and commercial links, thereby boosting the local economy. Improved connectivity between rural and urban areas is also expected to enhance access to education, healthcare services and overall social development.

A review meeting in this regard was held on Mar 27, 2026, under the chairmanship of District Collector Vivek Johnson. Officials from the Railway Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

For the proposed railway line, certain privately owned lands in villages across Kaij, Beed and Georai tehsils of Beed district will be acquired. Portions of forest land, stretches along the National Highway and canal areas falling within the proposed alignment are also included in the acquisition plan. Detailed discussions were held on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) from all concerned departments.

During the meeting, Johnson directed the Public Works Department, concerned agencies and the railway authorities to form a joint team to undertake a comprehensive survey of the proposed railway alignment.