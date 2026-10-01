Raigad Tragedy 8 Students From Alandi Coaching Institute Drown During Trip To Diveagar Beach | X - mayuganapatye

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A deeply heartbreaking accident occurred on Thursday (October 1) at Diveagar beach, a well-known tourist spot in Raigad district. During a trip organised by a private coaching class from Alandi (Pune), eight students who entered the sea to swim tragically drowned after misjudging the depth of the water. This incident has sent waves of grief across Alandi as well as the entire Pune and Raigad districts.

Students swept away by currents

According to preliminary information, a picnic trip from Alandi's 'Winners Academy for 11th and 12th Science' coaching institute had arrived at Diveagar. A total of 48 people participated in the trip, including 25 boys, 17 girls, and 6 teachers.

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TRAGEDY IN DIVEAGAR: 8 STUDENTS DEAD, 1 STILL MISSING



A tragic incident has been reported from Diveagar in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where eight students from Alandi in Pune district have died after drowning while on an outing.



The students were part… pic.twitter.com/3D62BJdOl2 — Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) October 1, 2026

On Thursday afternoon, students were enjoying their excursion at Diveagar beach, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dighi Maritime Police Station. During this time, some students entered the sea to swim. However, due to failing to gauge the water level and tide correctly, eight students were suddenly swept away by strong ocean currents into deep water and drowned.

Eight students declared dead

Local residents and lifeguards reacted swiftly, pulling all eight students out of the water and immediately rushing them to the Borli Primary Health Center. However, medical officers declared them dead upon examination. The deceased students have been identified as Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar, Tanmay Dattatray Wahile, Kaustubh Sandeep Daund, Kaivalya Wasankar, Rajveer Wahile, Pranav Bansode, and Sumit Ahire.

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Police begin legal proceedings

Upon receiving news of the incident, officials and personnel from the Dighi Maritime Police, revenue administration, and health department arrived at the scene. All bodies have been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway by the police and local administration. This terrible disaster occurring during an educational trip has left the families of the deceased students completely devastated, sparking deep grief across the region.