Mira-Bhayandar 'City Of Jains' Remark Row Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Narendra Mehta's Resignation | IANS

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta’s statement describing Mira-Bhayandar as a “city of Jains” has drawn criticism from Gorvardhan Deshmukh, Maharashtra State President of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Deshmukh raises objections

Referring to Mehta’s remarks about the Jain community, Deshmukh also accused the MLA of raising issues related to food restrictions in schools, protests against the Marathi language, and the ban on non-vegetarian food in the city.

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“Action should be taken against the MLA, who is behaving arrogantly due to his position of power,” Deshmukh said. He also questioned why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan were allegedly tolerating such statements and actions.

Resignation demanded

Deshmukh further demanded that Mehta resign immediately and that he be removed from his position as an MLA.

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