Mira-Bhayandar 'City Of Jains' & 'Mini Rajasthan' Remark Sparks Political Row; MNS Leader Sachin Popale Warns BJP’s Narendra Mehta |

​Mira-Bhayandar: A political controversy has erupted over the identity of the Mira-Bhayandar region following statements made by former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta. During a Jain community event held in Thane on September 29, Mehta reportedly referred to Mira-Bhayandar as a "City of Jains" and termed it a "Mini Rajasthan." His remarks have drawn sharp reactions, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Assembly President Sachin Popale issuing a strong warning to Mehta.

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​Controversial Remarks at Thane Event

​The statements were made at a Jain community function titled 'Gurumela Mahamangalik Shravakratno Ko Award Samman Samaroh' on September 29. A video of Mehta's address at the function has since gone viral. In his speech, Mehta highlighted the political representation of the Jain community in the region and praised its local influence.

​Addressing the audience, Mehta said:

​"Our responsibility and duty have increased further because the weight of honor is the greatest, an obligation you can never fully repay in any lifetime. Whatever honor you have received, try to return it to society through good deeds and noble work. This serves as encouragement and gives us further inspiration to continue doing good work in life. I come from a city that is also called 'Mini Rajasthan' and a 'City of Jains.' There are over 33 Jain temples in our city. Let us take inspiration from the arrival of so many monks and saints."

​MNS Assembly President Sachin Popale raised strong objections to the remarks, alleging that they hurt the sentiments of the local Agri, Koli, and Marathi communities. Popale emphasized that Mira-Bhayandar does not belong to any single community, but is home to diverse groups, including the Agri, Koli, and Marathi populations who represent the historical roots of the region.

​Popale accused Mehta of attempting to create divisions between Marathi and non-Marathi populations and driving a wedge between different communities in the city.

​This is not the first clash between the two leaders. Previously, Mehta and Popale were involved in a dispute over dietary guidelines issued by a school run by Mehta. At the time, Mehta clarified that no strict enforcement had been made by the school and that it was merely a request.

​With this latest statement, the political atmosphere in Mira-Bhayandar has once again intensified, raising questions about how the ongoing identity debate will shape local political dynamics in the region.