'Punish Him, Whoever He Is': Video Of Man Clashing With Mumbai Police On Marine Drive Goes Viral | X/ @mishraji_lol

A video showing a man in white allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with policemen on Marine Drive in South Mumbai has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users who are demanding action against him.

The footage which has been widely shared on X, show the barefoot man in a white shirt and trousers surrounded by three uniformed policemen on a busy road, with buses and cars stopped around them.The clip shows that the man walked towards the police officer to assault him in broad daylight.

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The other two police officers then rush in from the sidelines to stop the drivers. One officer is seen holding him by the arm while another gestures towards him and a third holds a baton at his side.

The video has not been independently verified, and it is unclear when it was recorded, although the user who posted it claims that these scenes are from today morning.

A separate version circulating online claims the man was a car driver who lost his temper after being asked to follow traffic rules. According to this post, he argued with traffic police and tried to hit them, before the officers present caught him and brought him under control. The man's identity is not known.

@MumbaiPolice how can a civilian try to assault a police, out in the open??? Why are the other two cops silent??? Please punish the guy in white, whoever he may be — Eli Cohen🕉️🕎✝️🇮🇳🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Ex_Secular82) October 1, 2026

Many users questioned why more was not done to stop him sooner. "How can a civilian try to assault a police, out in the open?" one user wrote, tagging Mumbai Police and asking for the man to be punished. Another called for "strict action, whosoever he may be", while a third described the scenes as "pathetic" and asked why the police were not pulling the man away. Some users questioned whether the clip was staged.

@MumbaiPolice strickt action whosoever he may be . — PROUDINDIAN_009 (@PROUDINDIAN_009) October 1, 2026

At the time of writing, there was no official statement from Mumbai Police, and it was not clear whether a complaint had been filed or any action taken. This report will be updated once more details are attained.