 Raanti: Marathi Cinema's Biggest Action Thriller Unleashes Terror and Revenge In Cinemas Today
The film follows the story of Vishnu, a character who instills fear in the hearts of his enemies with his powerful words: "Why do we need a weapon to kill? I am the weapon, I am Raanti."

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
In Marathi cinema, known for its compelling narratives, a thrilling new action film Raanti has arrived. Produced by Punit Balan Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, Raanti is set to be the biggest action movie in Marathi cinema to date.

The film features a stellar cast, including renowned actor Sharad Kelkar, along with Sanjay Narvekar, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhonsle, Jaywant Wadkar, Sanjay Khapre, Chhaya Kadam, Akshaya Gurav, Kailas Waghmare, Madhav Deochakke, Sushant Shelar, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sanavi Shrivastava, and Nayana Mukhe.

The movie's technical team is equally impressive, with Hrishikesh Koli as the writer, Ajit Parab as the music composer, Amar Mohile providing the background score, Aejaz Gulab handling the action sequences, Sethu Sriram as the Director of Photography, and Ashish Mhatre as the editor.

With a perfect blend of action, emotion, drama, love, captivating music, and a thrilling plot presented through cutting-edge technology, Raanti offers an all-around entertainment package. It promises to be a treat for action movie enthusiasts. Director Samit Kakkar has successfully brought the film's pace, production value, and larger-than-life layout to the screen, with strong support from producer Punit Balan.

