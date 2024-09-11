Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh |

Punit Balan Group (PBG) has rewarded Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with Rs 11 lakh for his outstanding performance. PBG President and young entrepreneur, Punit Balan, presented the reward cheque to Swapnil on Monday, September 9.

Swapnil, hailing from Kolhapur, won the bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle shooting (three-position) event at the Paris Olympic Games. He became the second player from Maharashtra to win an individual medal at the Olympics, following Khashaba Jadhav, who earned a bronze in wrestling at the 1952 Olympics.

Recognizing Swapnil’s achievement, Punit Balan announced the Rs 11 lakh reward. Swapnil was also given the honor of performing the 'Aarti' at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati on the same day. Later, Punit Balan handed over the cheque to him.

Expressing his gratitude, Swapnil said, "I am a devout Ganesh follower, and with Bappa’s blessings, I was able to win the bronze medal. It is a privilege to perform the 'Aarti' of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati."

PBG has been known for supporting emerging and talented athletes through financial aid, which has been widely appreciated by the public.

Punit Balan, speaking at the event, praised Swapnil's accomplishment, stating, "Swapnil has not only made Maharashtra proud but also the entire country. There are many athletes like him who need nurturing, and Punit Balan Group is committed to encouraging such talents. I am confident that Swapnil will win the gold medal in the future. On behalf of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust and all Ganesh devotees, I wish him the best."