 Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePunit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh

Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh

Expressing his gratitude, Swapnil said, "I am a devout Ganesh follower, and with Bappa’s blessings, I was able to win the bronze medal. It is a privilege to perform the 'Aarti' of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati."

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh |

Punit Balan Group (PBG) has rewarded Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with Rs 11 lakh for his outstanding performance. PBG President and young entrepreneur, Punit Balan, presented the reward cheque to Swapnil on Monday, September 9.

Swapnil, hailing from Kolhapur, won the bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle shooting (three-position) event at the Paris Olympic Games. He became the second player from Maharashtra to win an individual medal at the Olympics, following Khashaba Jadhav, who earned a bronze in wrestling at the 1952 Olympics.

Recognizing Swapnil’s achievement, Punit Balan announced the Rs 11 lakh reward. Swapnil was also given the honor of performing the 'Aarti' at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati on the same day. Later, Punit Balan handed over the cheque to him.

Read Also
Punekars Thrilled By Punit Balan Group’s Unified Dahi Handi Celebration
article-image

Expressing his gratitude, Swapnil said, "I am a devout Ganesh follower, and with Bappa’s blessings, I was able to win the bronze medal. It is a privilege to perform the 'Aarti' of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs

PBG has been known for supporting emerging and talented athletes through financial aid, which has been widely appreciated by the public.

Punit Balan, speaking at the event, praised Swapnil's accomplishment, stating, "Swapnil has not only made Maharashtra proud but also the entire country. There are many athletes like him who need nurturing, and Punit Balan Group is committed to encouraging such talents. I am confident that Swapnil will win the gold medal in the future. On behalf of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust and all Ganesh devotees, I wish him the best."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case

Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh

Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh

VIDEO: Pune Ganesh Mandals Protest, Seeking Raising of new Foot Over Bridge on JM Road as It Could...

VIDEO: Pune Ganesh Mandals Protest, Seeking Raising of new Foot Over Bridge on JM Road as It Could...

Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In...

Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In...