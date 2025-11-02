Pune’s Third Double-Decker Flyover: Maha-Metro Floats Tender For Paud Road Project | PMRDA

To address increasing traffic snarls, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will be constructing an integrated double-decker flyover along Paud Road near Pune’s Kothrud Depot to Chandni Chowk.



A similar integrated double-decker flyover is built near the traffic intersection near Nal Stop and Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk (SSPU), and it has been proven helpful in reducing traffic congestion

According to Maha-Metro officials, the tender for the double-decker flyover at Chandni Chowk was floated on October 18, and the pre-bid meeting was held on October 28. The tender opening date has been set for November 26.

Approximately 700 metres of the metro stretch has already been constructed, while the remaining 1.123 km is yet to be built. “A tender has been floated for the double-decker flyover,” said Director (Works) of Maha-Metro, Atul Gadgil.

Officials said there is enough road space to build the upcoming Pune’s third double-decker flyover, unlike earlier projects at Nalstop. The new double-decker flyover includes a 1.123 km elevated metro viaduct and two metro stations, Chandni Chowk and Kothrud bus depot.

Reportedly, the Maha-Metro will fund the construction work initially, and, if necessary, will approach the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for financial aid.

Gadgil told HT, “For the Wagholi to Ramwadi double-decker flyover, Maha-Metro will work jointly with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). The tender is yet to be floated for the project. Currently, we are focusing on the Kothrud (Vanaz) to Chandni Chowk double-decker.”

Moreover, for the Pune–Shirur elevated corridor project, a similar integrated double-decker structure has been planned on the Ramwadi–Wagholi–Vitthalwadi stretch. The funding for this project will be jointly provided by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) and Maha-Metro.

Officials added that following the completion of the Ramwadi–Wagholi and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk extensions, with 29 stations, the total length of Pune Metro Line 2 will be 28.45 km.