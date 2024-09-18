 Pune’s ‘META AWAKENING’ Event Reveals Path to Self-Discovery with Sri Bhupendra’s Guidance
Internationally acclaimed philosopher-scientist Sri Bhupendra offered attendees a transformative experience, delving into the domain of silence and allowing individuals to immerse in a profound stillness. This opened a gateway to deeper realization during the ‘Meta Awakening’ concert.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

The Pune 'META AWAKENING' event illuminated the path to realizing human potential through a spellbinding fusion of magic, spirituality, and culture. Held at Hotel Ramee Grand, the concert drew the attention of Punekars with its profound techniques aimed at self-discovery.

Organized by Soul Foundation India in collaboration with the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA, the event featured energetic guidance from Sri Bhupendra. His insights, drawn from 30 years of penance, blended science and spirituality, leading attendees into a more conscious and awakened state. The concert was coordinated by Kirti Gadre from the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA.

Sri Bhupendra shared his perspective on life, describing it as a dance and celebration. He emphasized the importance of navigating life's pros and cons, learning to live positively and stress-free, and recognizing one's potential. “A smile on the face, contentment in the mind, and a sense of spiritual happiness are the key ingredients of a truly happy life,” he said.

article-image

Highlighting the role of silence and self-realization, Sri Bhupendra explained the significance of knowing oneself over merely believing in concepts like God. He urged attendees to draw inspiration from nature, noting that goal-oriented approaches, akin to those of tigers or eagles, are crucial. He encouraged embracing both positive and negative experiences as essential to personal growth and realizing one's potential.

Kirti Gadre remarked, “This concert introduced the global Meta Awakening movement to Punekars, offering a profound experience in tapping into consciousness. We will look back on this day as a pivotal moment in human evolution, marking the beginning of a new age.”

The event also featured healing sessions and cultural performances, including renditions of Guru Ashtakam, Nirvana Shatakam, and Gratitude Bhavgeet, adding positive energy to the atmosphere.

