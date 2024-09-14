 Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants

Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants

The curriculum, designed with input from former UPSC Chairman Dr DP Aggarwal, Telangana ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat, and former NABARD Chairman Dr ML Sukhadeve, integrates skillful training with academic studies

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants |

In today's competitive environment, preparing for exams like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is often seen as a daunting task. Each year, countless students dream of becoming administrative officers and dive into competitive exam preparations without a solid backup plan. Many face disillusionment due to the lack of proper guidance from the undergraduate level, repeated failures, and the advancing age limit.

Recognising this widespread issue, MIT Art, Design, and Technology (ADT) University has taken a significant step to support these aspirants through its UG and PG courses. Dr Sujit Dharmapatre, Director of MIT School of Indian Civil Services (SICS), discussed these courses during a recent press conference. Dharmapatre emphasised that while lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations annually, a lack of guidance and the high cost of coaching often impede their success.

"Every year, many students invest heavily in coaching classes in cities like Delhi, only to face disappointment due to inadequate guidance," Dharmapatre explained. "Our institution aims to address this gap by providing structured and expert-led guidance from the undergraduate level, thus nurturing the dreams of future administrative officers," he added.

Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...
article-image

MIT-ADT University's SICS offers comprehensive guidance and personality development courses tailored for students aspiring to enter public services. The institution provides a BA degree in Administration and an MA in Public Administration, making it a pioneering entity in India to offer such specialised programmes.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
Sector 36 Real Story: All About Vikrant Massey's Film Based On The 2006 Nithari Case Of Gruesome Killings, Cannibalism & Rape
Sector 36 Real Story: All About Vikrant Massey's Film Based On The 2006 Nithari Case Of Gruesome Killings, Cannibalism & Rape

The curriculum, designed with input from former UPSC Chairman Dr DP Aggarwal, Telangana ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat, and former NABARD Chairman Dr ML Sukhadeve, integrates skillful training with academic studies. This approach ensures students are well-prepared for the rigorous three-level competitive examinations, enhancing their chances of success.

MIT SICS emphasises quality training with a limited number of students to ensure personalised attention and development. The fully residential course aims at the physical, mental, and spiritual growth of students. Additionally, postgraduate courses in MBA, Law, Design, and other fields are available to provide alternative career opportunities for those who may not succeed in competitive exams.

Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: AAP Is The Only Clean Alternative For Maharashtra, Says Mukund Kirdat
article-image

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT-ADT University, said, "UPSC and MPSC are considered the toughest in the country. Our efforts are to ensure that through these examinations, skilled and socially conscious youth enter the country's administration and contribute to its development. Through MIT SICS, we aim to send competent officers into the administrative sphere."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dhruv Global School Students Excel At National Level

Pune: Dhruv Global School Students Excel At National Level

Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants

Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants

Pune Poll Watch: AAP Is The Only Clean Alternative For Maharashtra, Says Mukund Kirdat

Pune Poll Watch: AAP Is The Only Clean Alternative For Maharashtra, Says Mukund Kirdat

Nashik News: Compassionate Appointments for 12 in ZP; Merchant Robbed in Pimpalgaon and More

Nashik News: Compassionate Appointments for 12 in ZP; Merchant Robbed in Pimpalgaon and More

Nashik: NMC Collects 1,707 Ganesh Idols and 3.8 Tons of Nirmalya in Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav...

Nashik: NMC Collects 1,707 Ganesh Idols and 3.8 Tons of Nirmalya in Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav...