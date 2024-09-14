Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches Courses To Guide UPSC, MPSC Aspirants |

In today's competitive environment, preparing for exams like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is often seen as a daunting task. Each year, countless students dream of becoming administrative officers and dive into competitive exam preparations without a solid backup plan. Many face disillusionment due to the lack of proper guidance from the undergraduate level, repeated failures, and the advancing age limit.

Recognising this widespread issue, MIT Art, Design, and Technology (ADT) University has taken a significant step to support these aspirants through its UG and PG courses. Dr Sujit Dharmapatre, Director of MIT School of Indian Civil Services (SICS), discussed these courses during a recent press conference. Dharmapatre emphasised that while lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations annually, a lack of guidance and the high cost of coaching often impede their success.

"Every year, many students invest heavily in coaching classes in cities like Delhi, only to face disappointment due to inadequate guidance," Dharmapatre explained. "Our institution aims to address this gap by providing structured and expert-led guidance from the undergraduate level, thus nurturing the dreams of future administrative officers," he added.

MIT-ADT University's SICS offers comprehensive guidance and personality development courses tailored for students aspiring to enter public services. The institution provides a BA degree in Administration and an MA in Public Administration, making it a pioneering entity in India to offer such specialised programmes.

The curriculum, designed with input from former UPSC Chairman Dr DP Aggarwal, Telangana ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat, and former NABARD Chairman Dr ML Sukhadeve, integrates skillful training with academic studies. This approach ensures students are well-prepared for the rigorous three-level competitive examinations, enhancing their chances of success.

MIT SICS emphasises quality training with a limited number of students to ensure personalised attention and development. The fully residential course aims at the physical, mental, and spiritual growth of students. Additionally, postgraduate courses in MBA, Law, Design, and other fields are available to provide alternative career opportunities for those who may not succeed in competitive exams.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT-ADT University, said, "UPSC and MPSC are considered the toughest in the country. Our efforts are to ensure that through these examinations, skilled and socially conscious youth enter the country's administration and contribute to its development. Through MIT SICS, we aim to send competent officers into the administrative sphere."