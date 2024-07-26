 Pune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS)

Pune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS)

Lavasa, a private, planned city about 65 km from Pune, recorded 453 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Thursday, according to officials

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS) | X/@5Ndrf

The National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 'Team 50' has been deployed to evacuate and rescue citizens following a landslide in Pune's Lavasa.

"Team 50 continues its relentless efforts in the search operation at the #LavasaLandslide site. Rescue teams are working round the clock to find and assist those affected. #RescueOperation #DisasterResponse," the NDRF stated on X (formerly Twitter).

According to police, two individuals are feared trapped after the landslide struck three bungalows in Lavasa amid heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.

The police reported that the two individuals, employed as caretakers, may be trapped in one of the three bungalows buried under debris from the landslide in Dasve village.

Read Also
Pune Rains: Politics Drowns Floods In City; Leaders From Both Alliances Engage In Blame Game
article-image

Lavasa, a private, planned city about 65 km from Pune, recorded 453 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Thursday, according to officials.

Pune district's Mulshi tehsil, where Lavasa is situated, has been experiencing continuous rains since Wednesday evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS)

Pune’s Lavasa Hit By Landslide: Rescue Operations Underway (PHOTOS)

Pune’s Heavy Rainfall Takes Toll On Local Vendors: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers Sellers Struggle

Pune’s Heavy Rainfall Takes Toll On Local Vendors: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers Sellers Struggle

Pune: Sharad Pawar Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award On CA Dr SB Zaware

Pune: Sharad Pawar Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award On CA Dr SB Zaware

Pune: PMC Reports 940 Suspected Dengue Cases This Year; ₹4.59 Lakh Collected In Fines

Pune: PMC Reports 940 Suspected Dengue Cases This Year; ₹4.59 Lakh Collected In Fines

Explore Pune This Weekend (July 27 & 28): LEGO Builder Workshop, Vetal Tekdi Trail And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (July 27 & 28): LEGO Builder Workshop, Vetal Tekdi Trail And More