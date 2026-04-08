Pune’s Iconic ‘Phulrani’ Toy Train Turns 70, Continues To Delight Generations | Anand Chaini

Pune: The iconic ‘Flower Queen’ toy train, fondly known as ‘Phulrani’, completed 70 years of its journey on Wednesday, drawing large crowds to Peshwe Park as citizens gathered to celebrate the beloved attraction.

A favourite among children and a source of nostalgia for older generations, the mini train continues to run through the greenery, tunnels, and winding tracks of the park near Sarasbaug Ganpati Temple. Even today, children from Pune and nearby villages prefer the ride during summer vacations, while many senior citizens visit with their grandchildren to relive childhood memories.

The toy train was started on April 8, 1956, by the Pune Municipal Corporation for the entertainment of visitors. The idea was inspired by similar children’s trains introduced across the country with encouragement from Jawaharlal Nehru. Over the years, ‘Phulrani’ has become one of the most popular attractions in the city and an important part of Pune’s cultural identity.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

The inaugural ride was flagged off by a four-and-a-half-year-old girl, Vasundhara Dange, in a rare gesture at the time. The event was attended by noted social reformer Dhondo Keshav Karve, highlighting the importance given to children’s recreation.

The history of the train is closely linked with the development of Peshwe Park. Initially maintained by the civic body’s garden department, the park later came under the state government when an energy park was set up in 2012. After the project ended, the PMC regained control and introduced new play areas, helping restore the park’s charm along with its iconic train.

Officials said the ‘Phulrani’ continues to run with the same spirit, offering a joyful experience to children while keeping alive a legacy that has entertained generations for seven decades.