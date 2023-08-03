Pune's Free Health Camp: State-of-the-Art Medical Treatment For Needy Patients On August 6 | Photo Credit: Unsplash

A health camp is set to take place on August 6 at the Agricultural College Ground in Pune. The camp aims to provide free medical treatment and state-of-the-art facilities to patients in need. The camp has been ideated by efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan.

Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam led a planning meeting in preparation for the event, with Camp Coordinator Rameshwar Naik, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Patil, and Special Task Officer Sandeep Jadhav in attendance.

Officials were urged to actively participate in the camp, ensuring cleanliness and adequate water facilities. With the camp organized through public participation, cooperation from all agencies was requested. Health camp will offer modern healthcare facilities, including surgeries for serious diseases, medicines, medical equipment, and free surgeries under government schemes.

Fadnavis has held discussions with 40 expert doctors and various organizations to provide free treatment to patients. Pre-screening has already been conducted for about 58,000 people, and the camp will cover various pathologies. Expert doctors such as Dr Wakankar, Dr Gautam Bhansali, Dr Ramakant Deshpande, Dr KH Sancheti, and others will be present.

The health camp will encompass a total of 80 outpatient wards, catering to a wide range of medical specialities. Services will include AYUSH, Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Ear, Nose, Throat, General Medicine, General Surgery, Heart Disease, Respiratory Disorders, Urology, Plastic Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopedics, Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Obesity, General Examination of Elderly, and Mental Demented Patients. Patients will receive free medication and surgery for ailments such as psychosis, encephalopathy, and more. Additionally, all necessary blood and urine samples will be collected, and examinations like ECG, Mammography, PFT, and BMD will be conducted.

Patients will receive free medications, surgeries, and necessary tests, and prosthetic limbs, spectacles, hearing aids, and other essential items will be distributed to those in need. The administration urges needy patients to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the health camp.