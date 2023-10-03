 Pune's Dengue Situation Under Control: PMC
This clarification follows media reports suggesting a surge in dengue cases in Pune

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Pune's Dengue Situation Under Control: PMC | File Pic

Dr Suryakant Devkar, the assistant health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), addressed concerns regarding dengue cases in the city. According to him, the situation is under control, with only 149 positive cases currently reported. He emphasized that the PMC is actively engaged in preventive measures, including fuming and fogging, and taking strict actions against those contributing to breeding sites.

This clarification follows media reports suggesting a surge in dengue cases in Pune, with concerns about a shortage of ICU beds with ventilators in private hospitals.

Additionally, the PMC took action in September by issuing notices to 174 establishments for harboring breeding sites, resulting in a fine collection of ₹1.85 lakh. This figure is notably lower than the actions taken in July and August when 704 and 522 establishments received notices, respectively.

