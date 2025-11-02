Pune’s BJGMC, Sassoon Hospital Create History With Maharashtra's First-Ever CAPD In Government Medical College | Fresenius Medical Care (Representative Pic)

Pune: In a landmark achievement, the Department of Medicine at B.J. Government Medical College (BJGMC) and Sassoon General Hospital has successfully performed Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) for the first time in the institute’s history and, notably, the first such procedure ever conducted in any Government Medical College across Maharashtra.

The life-saving dialysis was performed on a 34-year-old woman, a mother of three, suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). After repeated access failures, she had been turned away by multiple hospitals, including major centres in Delhi. In a critical condition, with severe renal failure and fluid overload, she was brought to Sassoon General Hospital, her last hope for survival.

Under the leadership of Dr Anita Basavaraj, Professor and Head of the Unit, the Department of Medicine decided to take up the challenging case. The patient was admitted on 29th July 2025, and for the next 73 days, she underwent meticulous management through CAPD, a home-based dialysis technique rarely employed in such severe cases. Through consistent monitoring, care, and determination from the team, the patient made a remarkable recovery and was successfully discharged on 10th October 2025.

“This is a significant milestone for our institute. Performing CAPD for the first time in a government setup reflects our commitment to bringing advanced renal care within the reach of every patient, irrespective of their financial background," said Dr Anita Basavaraj.

The procedure was carried out by a dedicated and skilled team, including Dr Morkhandikar (Nephrologist), Dr Radheshyam Pache (Nephro SR), Dr Ashwin Mutha (Nephro SR), Dr Dhananjay Ogale (Associate Professor), Dr Meenal Chandanwale (Assistant Professor), Dr Kanifnath Mundhe (JR3), Dr. Khushi Singhal (JR2).

The success of this case stands as a proud moment not just for BJGMC and Sassoon General Hospital, but for the entire public healthcare system of Maharashtra.