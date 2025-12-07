Pune’s Bhimthadi Jatra Is Back: Dates, Venue & All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: Bhimthadi Jatra, one of the most awaited cultural festivals in Pune, is set to make a return again this month. The event will be organised on the Agriculture College Ground in Shivajinagar from 20th to 25th December. Citizens who wish to attend the Jatra can do so on these dates from 10 am to 10 pm. In a move very much appreciated by the citizens, the organisers will provide access to a free and spacious parking facility -- a thing which is many times a huge inconvenience in the city.

According to available details, this year, the Jatra will be bigger than ever, with 325 stalls featuring products from women entrepreneurs from 18 districts in Maharashtra and 12 other states in India. The fair’s mission has always been to empower women-led self-help groups and offer them a platform to sell their products, which include handmade crafts, traditional food items, and others. For a city like Pune, city dwellers get to experience the specialities of rural Maharashtra by merely paying a visit to the fair.

The fair also showcases rural heritage with folk performances, interactive exhibits, and cultural demos. Different zones will display traditional art, sustainable living practices, and community innovations, giving visitors an immersive experience of Maharashtra’s grassroots culture.

About The Event

The organisers have planned the event to be comfortable for everyone. The venue offers wheelchair access, pet-friendly zones, baby-feeding rooms, medical support, and shopping carts for convenience. To make entry easier, the main gate of the Agriculture College on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road will remain open on the 21st, 22nd, and 25th of December.

Event Details

Dates: 20th to 25th December

Venue: Agriculture College Ground, Shivajinagar

Timings: 10 am to 10 pm

Bhimthadi Jatra welcomes families, students, cultural enthusiasts, and supporters of sustainable living to enjoy a rich mix of food, shopping, performances, and community activities.

Bhimthadi Jatra is an annual cultural and agricultural festival that celebrates rural artisans, promotes sustainable farming, and encourages cultural exchange. The event supports women, farmers, and traditional craftspeople while showcasing India’s diverse heritage and advocating for environmentally responsible living.