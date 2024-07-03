Puneri Patya Warfare: Board Advises Women to Dress Modestly, Another Urges Men to Keep Hearts and Gaze Pure |

Pune is famous for many things, and one of the most notable is the Puneri Patis, the distinctive boards found throughout the city. Without these boards, Pune would be incomplete.

Known for their satirical notices and puns, these boards are used for asking people not to park their vehicles in front of gates or not to place their footwear. They are often used as advertising campaigns and cultural and political slugfests.

In one such incident, two boards in Pune are making rounds on social media for their stance on moral policing related to women's clothing.

So, the war of words started when a group claiming to be the 'Mast Group' put up a board saying - "Women, wear clothes in such a way that no one dares to look at you with bad intentions."

Another board joins the discussion

The board went viral on social media and received flak for its stance on women's clothing. Later, another board came up below it, which read - "Men, keep your heart so pure that you should not lose control no matter what anybody is wearing." The name of the group is 'Trast Group' (Troubled Group). Now, the picture with both boards is going viral on social media and cracking Punekars up and giving a message on moral policing.