Punekars troubled due to water, metro and traffic issues, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil directs officials to speed-up works

Punekars troubled due to water, metro and traffic, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil directs officials to speed-up works |

To ease the pain of Punekars due to traffic followed by Metro, road works and water scarcity in a few pockets of the city, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday directed concerned officials to speed up the work.

Patil conducted meeting with the officials from Pune Metro, Pune Police traffic department and Pune Municipal Corporation to dicuss the issues in the city.

In a meeting held at the Government Rest House in the city, after reviewing the work of the ongoing metro projects in Pune, he directed the officials that the ongoing projects should be completed at the earliest. The metro work is going at a snail’s pace creating traffic snarls in the city. Residents too are unhappy as none of the long routes proposed was operational yet.

Patil also reviewed ongoing road construction works and directed concerned officials to take measures to ease the traffic congestion in the city. Considering the scanty rains in the coming monsoon session, he appealed to civic body officials that proper planning of drinking water should be done.

In the meeting, MLA Madhuri Misal, Siddrath Shirole, Ravindra Dhangekar and PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar and other officials were present. While in Meeting with Metro officials, Mahametro General Manager Brijesh Dixit, Pune City Transport Deputy Police Commissioner Vijaykumar Magar and other Mahametro officials were present.