Punekars Tie Rakhis To PMPML Employees on Raksha Bandhan

Punekars joined the employees of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) in celebrating Raksha Bandhan at the Manapa Bhawan Bus Stop on Wednesday. They celebrated the festival by tying rakhis to drivers and conducted of the PMPML.

During the occasion, Sacchindra Pratap Singh, the CMD of PMPML, extended his heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes to the people of Pune. He proudly shared that PMPML had a fleet of 1,930 buses operating on the roads since 5 AM.

CMD Singh encouraged commuters to make greater use of public transport which would contribute to resolving the city's traffic congestion and discussed the importance of feeder services for the Metro. He also noted that the organization's profits had increased. Regarding breakdowns, he assured that efforts were underway to address them and mentioned that overtime work for drivers had been curtailed to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

CMD Singh expressed appreciation for his team's commitment to serving Punekars from early morning and invited Pune residents to celebrate the festival by tying rakhis with PMPML staff.

Furthermore, to ensure a seamless and enjoyable Raksha Bandhan for all brothers and sisters in the city, PMPML has arranged additional buses with specialized staff on August 30th and 31st, 2023. This initiative aims to enhance the convenience and safety of your travel during this festive season.

