Punekars Slam City Police for Lack of Rule Enforcement at Dahi Handi Events: High Noise Pollution and Traffic Chaos Trouble Residents (VIDEOS)

Punekars on Tuesday took to social media to raise concerns about the issues they faced due to noise pollution from high decibel levels and traffic snarls during the Dahi Handi events in the city. Several people posted videos of the loud celebrations and traffic congestion in the city, while others pointed out the high noise pollution levels near hospitals.

One user write, "#PunePolice Thank you for all the extraordinary noise pollution, laser dancing lights and traffic chaos. Your ability to enforce rules and strictness of conditions in permissions is unparalleled. Keep up the great disservice every year. Patients at home can't thank you enough (sic)".

"The music stopped only when I threatened to call @CPPuneCity again. They know I did that yesterday. Ridiculous (sic)," wrote another one.

All you know about Dahi Handi tradition

One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, a group of people form a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.