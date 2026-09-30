Pune Zilla Parishad To Transform All 121 Primary Health Centres Into Model PHCs

Pune Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Pune: Pune Zilla Parishad has launched an ambitious initiative to transform all 121 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district into modern model PHCs, with a focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, service quality and digital health management in rural areas.

Under the Pune Model PHC Project, 55 of the district’s 121 PHCs were converted into model centres last year, while the remaining centres are planned to be developed during the current year. The facilities are being upgraded in accordance with the latest Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

Modern infrastructure and patient-centric facilities

The project aims to modernise the overall healthcare delivery system at the primary level. The upgraded PHCs will feature modular operation theatres, modular delivery rooms, modern furniture, spacious waiting areas, improved corridors and other essential patient facilities.

The initiative is expected to provide rural residents with cleaner, safer and more comfortable healthcare facilities closer to their homes.

Digital systems to strengthen healthcare delivery

Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) is also being implemented at model PHCs. The system will facilitate the digital management of patient information, healthcare services and institutional processes.

This will improve data collection, service management and the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery at the primary healthcare level.

Focus on quality accreditation

Zilla Parishad is also focusing on national-level quality standards for PHCs. So far, three primary health centres have received NABH accreditation, while 15 PHCs have obtained NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standards) certification.

Telemedicine services at three PHCs

To improve access to specialist medical advice in remote and underserved areas, telemedicine services have been introduced at three PHCs in the district.

Through the facility, patients receiving treatment locally can consult specialist doctors remotely whenever required, reducing the need to travel to larger healthcare facilities for certain consultations.

The project aims to ensure that people living in rural, hilly and geographically difficult areas have access to reliable and quality primary healthcare close to their homes.