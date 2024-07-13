Pune Zika Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites, Collects ₹1.97 Lakh In Fines | Pixabay

Amid the rising cases of the Zika virus in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected ₹1.97 lakh in fines from societies and under-construction sites where mosquito breeding spots have been found.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, said, "We are taking actions and urging residents to follow safety measures. We are also screening more and more people from the infected areas."

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to states to be vigilant. They have urged screening of pregnant women, strengthening entomological surveillance, and intensifying vector-control activities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked states not only to increase testing for Zika but also to test patients with chikungunya and dengue-like symptoms who test negative for these infections for Zika.

Read Also Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj

Officials are appealing to citizens to adhere to the rules set by the government to curb the spread of the Zika virus. "This disease does not require hospitalisation, and the mortality rate is also very low. So there is absolutely no need to panic. In case of fever, immediately report to government hospitals. Take advantage of the fact that the best diagnosis and treatment for this disease are free in government clinics. Private medical professionals should also get their samples tested at NIV Pune through the government system if they come across such patients. All water reservoirs in the house should be kept running. Cover water containers with a cloth. For cement containers which cannot be emptied, guppy fish or temefos should be used as larvicides. Dispose of waste tyres in the locality to prevent water accumulation. Use mosquito nets while sleeping at night and during the afternoon," officials emphasised.