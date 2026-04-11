Pune: Z Bridge To Remain Closed At Night For One Month, PMC Announces

Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge aka Z Bridge, Pune | File Photo

Pune: The Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge, popularly known as Z Bridge, will remain closed for traffic during night hours for one month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced on Friday.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the flyover will be shut daily from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM between 10th April and 9th May 2026. During the day, the bridge will remain open for regular traffic.

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The civic body has urged citizens to use alternate routes during the closure period to avoid inconvenience. No specific reason for the temporary restriction has been mentioned, but such closures are usually linked to maintenance or repair work.

According to local people, Z Bridge is a key bridge connecting the central Peth areas of the city to others. The bridge sees a lot of vehicular movement.

The Z Bridge is one of Pune’s most recognisable landmarks. Built over the Mutha River, it connects key areas like Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth, and Deccan Gymkhana. Its unique zig-zag design makes it stand out in the city.

The bridge is also a popular hangout spot, especially among students and young people. In the evenings, it often sees crowds enjoying river views, street food, and social gatherings.

Authorities have requested cooperation from the public during this period and assured that normal traffic movement will resume after the scheduled timeline.