Pune: Youth Essay Contest Promotes Drug-Free Living In Kamshet

Under the banner of 'Sankalp Nashamukti Abhiyan,' an initiative aligned with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign, an essay competition was recently organized by the Kamshet Police Station. The event took place at the Pandit Nehru Secondary School and Junior College in Kamshet, Pune, and was held under the guidance of Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, and Satya Sai Karthik, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Lonavala Division.



The competition saw active participation from 12th-grade students, representing various academic streams such as Arts, Commerce, and Science. The focus of the event was to encourage young minds to reflect on and express their perspectives on the challenges of substance abuse and addiction in society.



Following the essay competition, a ceremony was held for prize distribution, recognition of merit, and the presentation of certificates. During the event, the youth was urged to take the lead in creating public awareness about the detrimental effects of drugs and to actively contribute to the national and social cause of achieving a drug-free society. The officer also emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.



The occasion was attended by students from the college, representatives from the secondary school, as well as the principal and teachers of the college, alongside police personnel.

Read Also Water Cut In Pune On August 31; Check List Of Areas Here

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)