 Pune: Youth Congress Protests Over Issues At IGR Office, Demands Accountability
Protesters highlighted issues, including persistent server problems affecting the Registration and Stamp Department, and allegations of corruption against Inspector General of Registration Hiralal Sonwane.

Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

The Pune City Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office in Pune on Monday, raising several pressing concerns and demands. Protesters highlighted issues, including persistent server problems affecting the Registration and Stamp Department, and allegations of corruption against Inspector General of Registration Hiralal Sonwane.

Protesters demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in the offices of Inspector General of Registration, DIG, JDR, and Sub-Registrar, with public access to the footage. They also voiced concerns about the proliferation of bogus document registrations without apparent action against responsible authorities.

Another grievance centered on the ongoing server problems in the Registration Department, causing inconvenience to citizens seeking registration services. The protesters called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the department's computerization process.

Mohan Joshi, a Congress leader, expressed concern over corruption issues in Pune, calling attention to the Revenue Minister's silence despite viral video clips of officers engaging in misconduct and numerous complaints.

Additionally, protesters emphasized the continued server instability and the lack of basic amenities for the public within the office premises. Rohan Suravse Patil, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, highlighted the unnecessary harassment and inconvenience faced by citizens during the registration process.

