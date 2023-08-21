Pune: Youth Congress Protests In Support Of MPSC Students |

A protest was staged at Pune's Balgandharva Chowk by the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress in solidarity with Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students on Monday. This demonstration was organized in response to recent incidents of government recruitment exam papers being leaked and server failures during exams. The protest highlighted concerns about the transparency of these exams, particularly given the high fees charged to students.

Several leaders from the Maharashtra Youth Congress were present at the event, including Maharashtra Youth Congress in-charge Uday Bhanu Cheeb, Co-in-charge Ehsan Khan, Vice President Shivraj More, State General Secretary Akshay Jain, and various other members from the organization. The protest aimed to draw attention to the challenges faced by unemployed youth in Maharashtra and the need for fair and transparent recruitment processes. The protesters were detained by the cops.