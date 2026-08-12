Pune Youth Congress Holds ‘Shradh’ Protest Against E20 Fuel Concerns; Performs Funeral Traditions | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Youth Congress held a symbolic ‘Shradh’ protest at Goodluck Chowk on FC Road on Wednesday evening. The youth wing raised concerns over the possible impact of E20 fuel on vehicle maintenance costs and spare parts.

The protesters performed a symbolic ‘Shradh’ for vehicle spare parts, including rubber components, seals and gaskets. They said the protest was aimed at highlighting concerns among vehicle owners over possible wear and tear, higher maintenance costs and changes in vehicle performance after the use of E20 fuel.

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The protest was organised on the initiative of Youth Congress state office-bearer Akshay Jain.

Youth Congress leaders said the government should not assess E20 fuel only on the basis of environmental benefits or fuel savings. They said the financial impact on owners of older vehicles also needed to be considered.

“While taking a decision on E20 fuel, the government cannot look at it only from the perspective of the environment or fuel savings. It must also consider the impact on the pockets of ordinary vehicle owners,” said Prashant Jagtap, Pune West president of Congress.

He said millions of people use older vehicles and could face a higher financial burden if maintenance costs increase or spare parts need to be replaced more frequently.

Jain said the protest was meant to highlight concerns over the cost of maintaining vehicles using E20 fuel.

“Today, we have performed the Shradh of spare parts. If ordinary citizens’ vehicles are damaged, maintenance costs increase, and an additional financial burden starts falling on their pockets, who will be responsible?” he said.

Jain also claimed that some vehicle owners have reported reduced mileage after using E20 fuel. He demanded that the government announce a clear policy and protective measures for vehicle owners.

Former corporator Avinash Bagwe said the concerns were not limited to vehicle engines but also involved the overall financial burden on vehicle owners.

“If, along with petrol prices, the cost of vehicle maintenance, spare parts and repairs also increases, the middle class and ordinary citizens will be affected the most,” Bagwe said.

He urged the government to consult automobile experts before taking further decisions related to E20 fuel.

The Youth Congress demanded wider consultations with vehicle manufacturers, automobile experts, mechanics, spare-parts dealers and vehicle owners. It also called for clear technical guidelines on the use of E20 fuel in older vehicles.

The protesters questioned who would be responsible if vehicle owners faced higher repair costs or damage to vehicle components.

East City President Deepti Choudhary, West President Prashant Jagtap, Yashraj Parkhi, Saurabh Amrale, Prathamesh Abnave, Anand Dubey, Bhushan Ranbhare, Mahesh Mehtare, Priyanka Choudhary and several other Youth Congress workers were present at the protest.