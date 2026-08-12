Pune: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies At Bhosari Hospital After Surgery; Relatives Allege Medicine Overdose

Pune: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies At Bhosari Hospital After Surgery; Relatives Allege Medicine Overdose | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 16-year-old girl from Surat died at a private hospital in Bhosari on Wednesday morning, a day after undergoing surgery for a 9-cm tumour in her stomach. Her relatives have alleged that she died due to an overdose of medicine and have demanded action against the doctors concerned.

The deceased has been identified by police as Deepali Santosh Irche. She was admitted to Krishna Hospital in Bhosari at around 5 pm on 10th August for surgery.

According to Bhosari police, the surgery was performed at around 9 am on Tuesday. The girl was declared dead on Wednesday morning.

Following her death, her relatives allegedly refused to take custody of the body and demanded action against the doctors. They also alleged that the Bhosari police were initially not accepting their complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade, who is in charge of the Bhosari Police Station, said the police visited the hospital after receiving information about the incident and inspected the premises.

“We personally visited the hospital and inspected the premises. We spoke with the relatives of the deceased, and they have submitted a written complaint to us,” Ghorpade said.

The police are now examining the complaint and circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

The exact cause of death has not yet been established. The allegations made by the relatives will be examined as part of the police inquiry.

Further investigation is underway.