Pune: Youth Attacked With Sharp Weapons After He Sings Towards Another Man’s Girlfriend; Five Arrested | FPJ

Pune: A 26-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons in Pune’s Uttam Nagar area after a misunderstanding that he was singing a song while looking at the girlfriend of one of the accused, police said. Five people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder case.

The victim has been identified as Prince Shailendra Singh, a resident of Bhairavnathnagar in Kondhwe Dhawade. He sustained injuries in the assault and later lodged a complaint at the Uttam Nagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the incident took place on the night of February 5 at around 10 pm near the Kondhwa Gate area on NDA Road in Uttam Nagar. Singh was in the area when one of the accused, Karan Ganpat Washilkar, allegedly developed a suspicion that Singh was singing a song while looking at his girlfriend.

Police said the misunderstanding soon escalated into a violent confrontation. Washilkar allegedly confronted Singh and began abusing him. Within moments, Washilkar and his associates allegedly attacked Singh with sharp weapons.

The accused arrested in the case have been identified as Karan Ganpat Washilkar (34), Rohit alias OG Ganesh Maurya (24), Ganesh Siddharam Kaldip (20), Aditya Ganesh Pawar and Bablu Shivaji Kamble (22). All of them are residents of Uttam Nagar.

After the assault, the accused allegedly fled from the spot. Police later tracked them down and arrested all five suspects involved in the attack.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Kurewad is carrying out further investigation.