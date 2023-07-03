Pune: Young Man Who Fell To Death In Moshi Was Trying To Escape Physical Assault

Representative Image

In a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young man last month, new details have emerged revealing that he was attempting to escape from physical assualt. The incident took place at Cosmos Society, Anant Nagar, Tupe Vasti, Moshi, Pimpri Chinchwad, on May 21 around 5:30 pm as the deceased tried to move from the balcony of his flat to a neighboring flat for protection.

The incident took place at Cosmos Society in Anant Nagar, Tupe Vasti, Moshi, Pimpri Chinchwad, around 5:30 pm on May 21. The victim, identified as Mithilesh Langote, tried to move from the balcony of his flat to a neighboring flat in order to seek protection.

Following a thorough investigation, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The suspects, Sagar Dattatraya Gadve (29 years old, from More Vasti Chikhli, Pune), Suhas Gayabhau Gadve (23 years old), and Mangesh Jalinder Walunj (26 years old), were apprehended after the case was filed at the Bhosari MIDC police station on Sunday. Initial reports suggested an accidental death, but as the investigation progressed, shocking details emerged.

Attempted to escape by moving to balcony of neighbouring flat

On the day of the incident, Mithilesh was consuming alcohol with the accused individuals in his flat. A disagreement over the alcohol led to a physical altercation, during which the accused prevented Mithilesh from leaving the flat and subjected him to physical abuse. In a state of panic, Mithilesh attempted to escape by moving to the balcony of a neighbouring flat. Tragically, he fell from the fifth floor during this attempt, resulting in fatal injuries.

Upon completion of the investigation, the police determined that the accused individuals were responsible for Mithilesh's death. They have been arrested, and a case has been registered against them under sections 304(2), 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The Bhosari MIDC police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence and information related to the incident.

Read Also Pune: BJP Leader Madhukar Musale Booked For Hindering Road Work