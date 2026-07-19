Pune: Worker Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Paint Storage Unit In Kondhwa | AI

Pune: A worker lost his life after a fire broke out at a paint storage unit located on the ground floor of a residential building in Kondhwa on Friday night. Officials said the blaze was reported around 9.15 pm at Firdous Apartment in Vetal Nagar.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, three fire engines were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported. By the time firefighters arrived, the storage unit was engulfed in flames and thick smoke had filled the premises.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found a worker trapped inside the smoke-filled unit. He was pulled out and immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Yusuf.

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Preliminary information suggests that Yusuf was carrying out welding work inside the storage unit at the owner's instructions when the fire started. The building owner told officials that welding was in progress at the time of the incident.

Authorities suspect that sparks from the welding work may have ignited the paint materials stored inside the unit. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze before it spread to the upper residential floors of the six-storey building, where several families live. Officials said their quick response helped prevent a bigger disaster.

Police and fire department officials have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. They are also checking whether the storage unit followed the required fire safety rules.