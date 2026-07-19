Pune District Under Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Returns To Western Ghats | PTI

Pune: After a short break in monsoon activity, rainfall remained limited across most parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, with only a few locations in the Western Ghats receiving heavy showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tamhini recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday with 200 mm. It was followed by Bhira with 198 mm, Shirgaon with 170 mm, Dawdi with 144 mm, Dungerwadi with 139 mm, Bhivpuri with 129 mm and Koyna (Pophali) with 128 mm.

Several places across the district, including Pune city and nearby ghat sections, witnessed only light to moderate rain. Moderate showers were reported from Ambone, Khand, Wangaon, Shirota and the Lonavala observatory. At the same time, many ghat stations recorded lower rainfall, with Walvan, Lonavala (Tata), Thakurwadi, Khopoli, Dharavi and Koyna (Navja) receiving much smaller amounts.

Within Pune city, rainfall remained light throughout Saturday. Koregaon Park recorded the highest rainfall at 6.5 mm, followed by Lohegaon with 2.6 mm, Chinchwad with 1.5 mm and Shivajinagar with 1.2 mm. Lavale did not receive any rain during the day.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in Pune city from July 18 to July 24. Day temperatures are expected to stay between 28°C and 30°C, while night temperatures are likely to remain between 22°C and 25°C.

Although Pune city has not been issued any weather warning, the IMD has placed Pune district, including the ghat areas, under a yellow alert for Sunday. The forecast warns of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Ahilyanagar, Parbhani, Beed, Akola and Amravati for Sunday.

For the rest of Madhya Maharashtra, the weather department has forecast scattered rainfall between July 19 and July 24. Isolated heavy rain is likely from July 21 to July 23. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of up to 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also expected over parts of the region during this period.