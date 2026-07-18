Pune Crime: Two Women Rescued From Sex Trafficking Racket At Katraj Lodge; Broker Arrested

Pune Crime: Two Women Rescued From Alleged Sex Trafficking Racket At Katraj Lodge; Broker Arrested | Representational Image

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police rescued two women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution during a raid at a lodge in Katraj. One alleged broker has been arrested, while another suspect is absconding.

According to police, they received specific information about an alleged sex trafficking racket being operated from Kinara Lodge in the Katraj area.

During the probe, officers learnt that the accused allegedly contacted customers through WhatsApp by sending them photographs of women. After customers selected a woman, meetings were allegedly arranged at the lodge in exchange for money.

Based on the information, the police formed a special team and laid a trap using a decoy customer. Once the deal was finalised and the police received a pre-arranged signal, the team raided the lodge.

During the operation, the two women were rescued from the premises and brought to safety. Police said steps are being taken to provide them with the necessary assistance as per legal procedure.

During the investigation, police found that at least two to three people were allegedly involved in operating the racket. Tukaram Datta Manale (22), who allegedly acted as a broker, was arrested from the spot. Police suspect that another accused played a key role in arranging customers and coordinating the operation. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the absconding suspect.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the racket had been operating for a longer period or had links with other locations.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil by a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Mokashi and other police personnel.