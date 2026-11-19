Pune Woman Stranded In Dubai Rescued Following Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol's Intervention | Representational Image | File Photo

Pune: A Pune woman who was allegedly lured to Dubai with the promise of a lucrative hotel job, forced into prostitution and held captive after her passport was confiscated has been safely brought back to India following the intervention of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol.

The woman was repatriated with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the IPF Mahahelpline. Taking serious note of the incident, Mohol has written to the Pune Police Commissioner, raising concerns about a possible organised racket trafficking women abroad under the pretext of employment and seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

The woman's husband had approached Mohol's office on Jangli Maharaj Road, seeking assistance. He informed the minister's office that his wife was being held captive in Dubai and that her passport had been taken away. Following this, Mohol's office established direct contact with the woman.

The woman had travelled to Dubai in search of employment due to financial difficulties and mounting family debt. Her husband has a disability. A person who contacted her through WhatsApp allegedly offered her a hotel job with a monthly salary of Rs1.25 lakh. However, after reaching Dubai, she was allegedly pressured into prostitution. When she refused, the people holding her reportedly demanded Rs5 lakh, confiscated her passport and confined her.

After learning about the situation, Mohol contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and initiated efforts to secure her release through the Indian Consulate in Dubai. He also coordinated with the Maharashtra Government's representative in the United Arab Emirates and Rahul Tulpule, head of the IPF Mahahelpline.

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The woman's location was traced, and regular communication was maintained with her. With the assistance of the Indian Consulate, her passport was recovered, enabling her to escape from her alleged captors. Members of the Mahahelpline subsequently escorted her safely to the Indian Consulate.

After completing the necessary formalities, she arrived in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mohol has urged the Pune Police Commissioner to investigate the possibility of a larger network of agents exploiting women by promising them employment opportunities abroad. He has sought a detailed investigation in coordination with the government agencies concerned and strict action against those responsible.