Pune Woman Robbed Of Rs 70,000 Gold Chain During Night Walk In Bibwewadi | Representative Image

Pune: A woman was robbed of her gold chain while taking a walk after dinner in Pune’s Bibwewadi area on Sunday night, police said. The chain, valued at around Rs 70,000, was allegedly snatched by two bike-borne thieves who escaped from the spot immediately after the incident. She tried to raise alarms, but it was too late.

A case has been registered at the Bibwewadi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) against the unidentified accused.

About The Incident…

According to police, the complainant, aged 41, lives in a housing society in Bibwewadi. On May 10 at around 9.45 pm, she had stepped out for a walk with her friend after dinner.

While the two women were walking on a road near Lokesh Society, two men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly snatched the gold chain from the complainant’s neck.

Accused Flees…

Police said the woman shouted for help after the incident, but the accused managed to flee from the area on their motorcycle before anyone could stop them.

After receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and began an investigation. Officers have checked CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to trace the accused.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the chain snatchers. Police Sub-Inspector Kamble is further investigating the case.