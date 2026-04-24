Caught On Camera: Nashik Woman's Gold Chain Snatched In Broad Daylight | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A shocking incident of gold chain snatching occurred in broad daylight at the Jadhav Complex in the Satpur area of Nashik. An unidentified thief, posing as a customer, snatched a gold chain from the neck of a female shopkeeper and fled the scene. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local merchants and residents.

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According to information received, an unidentified individual entered a shop within the Jadhav Complex as a customer around 4:30pm on Thursday. Initially, he inquired about a few items to gain the shopkeeper’s trust. Subsequently, using the pretext of asking, “Do you have any loose change?”, he engaged the female shopkeeper in conversation. Before she could realise what was happening, the thief lunged at the gold chain around her neck and fled the shop.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The video clearly shows how the individual, who appeared to be an ordinary person, executed the theft. The footage also shows him fleeing the area immediately after the incident. The police have secured the footage and initiated an investigation.

Upon receiving information, Satpur Police Station rushed to the spot. Based on CCTV footage, police have set up a nakabandi in the area and intensified the search operation to apprehend the accused. Footage from nearby cameras is also being scrutinised.

Police said citizens should remain vigilant and exercise caution while interacting with strangers in shops or public places. “We have intensified patrolling, and the accused will be apprehended shortly,” police said.