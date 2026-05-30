Pune: Woman Injured In Blade Attack After Refusing To Return With Live-In Partner | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured after her live-in partner allegedly attacked her with a blade near the Ale Phata ST bus stand area in Junnar tehsil. The incident took place on Wednesday morning after the woman refused to return to Latur with him.

The injured woman, identified as Pooja Subhash Panchal, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ale Phata. Police said her condition is stable.

About The Incident…

According to investigators, Pooja and the accused, Nagesh Bhagwan Thorat, both originally from Latur District, had been living in a live-in relationship and have two children together. Police said Pooja had left Latur due to Thorat’s alleged alcohol addiction and had moved to Ale Phata with her children. She was working as a dancer at a cultural arts centre in the area.

On Wednesday at around 9 am, Pooja went to a clothing shop in the Ale Phata stand area with a friend to buy a bag. During this time, Thorat allegedly approached her and asked her to return to Latur and resume living with him.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway…

Police said Pooja refused his demand. Angered by her response, Thorat allegedly took out a blade from his pocket and attacked her. He reportedly slashed her right cheek and the area below her left ear before fleeing from the spot.

Local residents and bystanders rushed to help the injured woman. She was immediately taken to a hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Based on Pooja’s complaint, Ale Phata Police have registered a case against Thorat under Sections 118(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, who remains absconding.