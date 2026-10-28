Pune: Woman Head Constable Booked, Suspended After Wrong-Side Drunk Driving Video Goes Viral | WATCH | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A woman head constable posted at Kalepadal police station has been suspended after a video purportedly showing her driving on the wrong side of the road while allegedly intoxicated in Manjari went viral on social media. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against her, and police are investigating when and where she allegedly consumed alcohol.

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The suspect has been identified as Ashwini Kekan (39). She was reportedly in uniform when motorists confronted her after spotting her vehicle moving against traffic. In the video circulating on social media, she is purportedly heard admitting to having consumed alcohol when questioned by motorists.

The vehicle was also allegedly being driven without a registration number plate.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manjari Senior Police Inspector Bala Saheb Nikam said a case had been registered against Kekan under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 119, 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"She has been suspended, and further action will be taken following a departmental inquiry. The matter is currently under investigation," Nikam said.

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Police are also examining the circumstances leading up to the incident, including reports that Kekan may have attended a party with friends in Pune's Bund Garden area. Investigators are yet to establish the exact time and place where she allegedly consumed alcohol.