Pune: Woman Dies By Suicide Amid Alleged Abuse Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair; Case Registered | AI

Pune: A 29-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after enduring repeated physical and mental harassment from her husband over disputes related to his alleged extramarital affair. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the Sinhagad Road Police have registered a case against the husband.

The deceased has been identified as Monika Sunil Kamble (29), a resident of Laxmi Ganga Heights in Suncity, Anandnagar. The accused, Sunil Dnyanoba Kamble, currently resides at Samvidhan Complex in Donje, Haveli taluka, and was previously living with the family at the Suncity residence.

According to police, Monika, originally from the Beed district, married Sunil Kamble in 2013. The couple has a daughter. Investigators said Monika had learned about her husband's alleged extramarital relationship and frequently questioned him about it. This reportedly led to repeated arguments between the couple.

The complaint alleges that whenever Monika confronted her husband regarding the affair, he verbally abused, assaulted, and subjected her to continuous physical and mental harassment. Unable to cope with the alleged abuse and emotional distress, Monika reportedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence on June 11.

Based on the complaint lodged by her brother, Sinhagad Road Police have registered a criminal case against Sunil Kamble. The investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

Police Sub-Inspector Reshma Salunkhe said the matter is under investigation accordingly action will be taken.