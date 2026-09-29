Pune: Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband & In-Laws Demand ₹5 Lakh For Car

Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband & In-Laws Demand ₹5 Lakh For Car | FP Photo

Pune: A 26-year-old woman died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Undri after allegedly facing mental harassment from her husband and in-laws over a demand for ₹5 lakh to purchase a four-wheeler, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Praveen Jarande, 26. She had married Omkar Ghisare around four months ago and was working at an IT company in Hinjawadi.

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According to the complaint registered at Kale Padal Police Station, Vaishnavi was allegedly harassed by her husband Omkar Ghisare, his father Sanjay Ghisare and mother Rupali Ghisare. The suspects allegedly demanded that she bring ₹5 lakh from her parental family for purchasing a four-wheeler. Police said the alleged harassment continued between June 25 and September 24.

Vaishnavi allegedly took the extreme step at her matrimonial home in Vrindavan Society, Wadachiwadi, between 11.30 pm on September 24 and 12.45 am on September 25. She allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

Her father later filed a police complaint at Kale Padal Police Station.

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Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Kale Padal Police Station told The Free Press Journal, “Vaishnavi had married Omkar Ghisare around four months ago. Her in-laws were allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh for a four-wheeler. A suicide note has also been recovered, and it will be examined as part of the investigation.”

Nimbalkar further said police had initially received information that Vaishnavi was pregnant. The medical report is awaited, after which her pregnancy status will be confirmed, she said.

Based on the complaint filed by her father, Pravin Raghunath Jarande, police registered a case against Omkar Ghisare, 28, Sanjay Ghisare, 49, and Rupali Ghisare, 42, all residents of Vrindavan Society, Wadachiwadi.

The matter is under investigation.