Pune Woman Booked For Plotting Husband's Murder For Property | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Pune: Ambegaon police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband and his female friend over a property dispute, nearly 20 years after their love marriage. The woman allegedly offered ₹15 lakh for the killings and paid ₹12.5 lakh in instalments to her nephew to execute the plan, police said.

According to the complaint, the 49-year-old man married the woman in 2006 against his parents' wishes. The couple has a son. However, disputes reportedly arose between them over property matters over the years.

In 2023, the man reconnected with a female friend from his college days. Amid continuing marital disputes, he left home and began staying with his mother. The woman allegedly hired private detectives to monitor his movements, according to the complaint.

The case came to light on Sept 20, 2026, when the man's cousin's son allegedly approached him and disclosed details of the purported murder plot. He claimed that his aunt, her mother and another relative had approached him and offered ₹15 lakh to kill the complainant and his female friend.

He further alleged that he had received ₹12.5 lakh in instalments since March 2026. According to his account, other people had allegedly been hired earlier to carry out the killings but had failed to execute the plan, following which he was approached.

The nephew also reportedly played a mobile phone recording of a conversation he allegedly had with his aunt to the complainant. After learning about the alleged conspiracy, the man informed his relatives and approached the police.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon Police Station told The Free Press Journal that the allegations concerning the murder plot and transfer of money were yet to be established through the investigation.

He said police had registered the case based on the complaint and would take further action according to the findings of the investigation.