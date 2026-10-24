Pune: Woman Alleges Harassment Over Gender Of Child, Rs10 Lakh Demand; Five Booked In Shirur | Representational image

Pune: A 25-year-old woman from Ambale village in Shirur taluka has accused her husband and four of his relatives of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment for six years, demanding Rs10 lakh from her parents and threatening to take away her daughter because she had not given birth to a boy. Based on her complaint, Shirur police have registered a case against five family members.

The complainant, Gayatri Vicky Pawar, has named her husband, Vicky Ramdas Pawar (28), mother-in-law Meena Ramdas Pawar (55), brother-in-law Kiran Ramdas Pawar (33), sister-in-law Shivani Kiran Pawar (27) and sister-in-law Nilam Vijay Salunke (30). All five are residents of Ambale village in Shirur taluka.

According to the complaint, Gayatri alleged that she had been facing physical and mental harassment from her husband's family for the past six years. She claimed that the suspects repeatedly taunted her for not giving birth to a boy and threatened to take her daughter away from her. She also alleged that they threatened to arrange a second marriage for her husband.

Gayatri further alleged that after her husband purchased a new four-wheeler, his family demanded Rs10 lakh from her parents to repay the vehicle loan.

In another allegation mentioned in the complaint, Gayatri claimed that her in-laws held a grudge against her over an earlier incident involving her husband and asked her to meet and assault another woman. When she refused, the suspects allegedly took away her daughter and drove her out of the house.

Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Police Inspector Vinod Patil, the officer in charge of Shirur police station.